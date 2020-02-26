Global  

Israelis vote in 3rd election in a year focused on Netanyahu

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Netanyahu, the longest serving leader in Israeli history, has been the caretaker prime minister for more than a year as a divided Israel has weathered two inconclusive elections and a prolonged political paralysis. With opinion polls forecasting another deadlock, Netanyahu is seeking a late surge in support to score a parliamentary majority along with other nationalist parties that will deliver him a fourth consecutive term in office, and fifth overall.
News video: Israel general elections: Third vote in less than a year

Israel general elections: Third vote in less than a year 01:54

 Many analysts fear that if no one party can form a government it may be back to the polls for the fourth time.

How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus? [Video]How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?

Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel? [Video]EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel?

Israelis head to the polls on Monday for their third election in a year - hoping to break the country's political deadlock. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published


Israelis vote in 3rd election in a year

Netanyahu is desperate to score a narrow 61-seat majority in parliament with his hard-line religious and nationalist allies before heading to trial two weeks...
Hindu

Israel’s Political Paralysis To Face ‘Third Election’ In A Year – Analysis

By Mansheetal Singh* In about two weeks’ time, Israelis will head to polling stations for the third time in less than a year in an effort to break...
Eurasia Review


