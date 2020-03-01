Global  

Founder of church at centre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak regrets 'great calamity'

Reuters India Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The founder of a controversial church at the centre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak apologised on Monday that one of its members had infected many others, calling the epidemic a "great calamity."
South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 00:38

 According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...

