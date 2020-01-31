Global  

Britain tells the EU: we shall not sell out our fishermen

Reuters India Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Britain will not sell out its fishermen as part of a trade deal with the European Union, nor will it lower its food standards for a trade agreement with the United States, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.
