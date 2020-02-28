Global  

Vietnam to suspend visa-free travel for Italians over coronavirus concerns

Reuters India Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Vietnam will temporarily suspend visa-free travel for Italians from Tuesday due to concerns about the coronavirus, the government said.
News video: Coronavirus concerns over international travel

Coronavirus concerns over international travel 02:01

 The Coronavirus is causing concerns for those who have to travel overseas.

Recent related news from verified sources

Vietnam to suspend visa-free travel for South Koreans - Yonhap

The Vietnamese government plans to suspend visa-free travel for South Koreans starting on Saturday amid concerns about the coronavirus spreading, Yonhap News...
Reuters India

Alaska Airlines offers travel waivers amid coronavirus concerns

Alaska Airlines is waiving change fees for new flight bookings through March 12 in response to concerns about coronavirus, the company announced Thursday. In...
bizjournals


