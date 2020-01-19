Laughing Syrian girl starts a new life in Turkey

Remember Salwa? The little girl taught by her dad to laugh during bombings has now found shelter in Turkey.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe Turkish president says EU should 'keep its promises' as Greek police fire tear gas at new refugee arrivals on border. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published 3 days ago Seaper Powers In Search of Bleu Jay's Treasure Movie Seaper Powers In Search of Bleu Jay's Treasure Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Embark on a magical ocean journey in this feature-length animated film for young adventurers and families of all ages... Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:50Published on January 19, 2020

Tweets about this