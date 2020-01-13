Global  

Vatican Allows Scholars Access To Archives Of Pope Pius XII

NPR Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Now that the Vatican has opened the archives, scholars hope the documents will shed light on ties among the Vatican, Nazi Germany, and fascist Italy, and on the Vatican's role in the Cold War.
News video: A look inside the Vatican's secret wartime archives of Pope Pius XII

A look inside the Vatican's secret wartime archives of Pope Pius XII 01:06

 The Vatican will on March 2 open up its archives on the wartime pontificate of Pius XII to allow scholars to probe accusations that he turned a blind eye to the Holocaust, but they will find he helped Jews behind the scenes, Holy See officials say. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Vatican Opens Archives Of World War II-Era Pope Pius XII

After decades of pressure from historians and Jewish groups, the Vatican on Monday began allowing scholars to access the archives of Pope Pius XII, who remained...
NPR

Vatican to open archives of Holocaust-era Pope Pius XII

Scholars have waited decades to see papers from the controversial reign of Pius XII.
BBC News

