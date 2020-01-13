Brian Gerard Sweeney Vatican Allows Scholars Access To Archives Of Pope Pius XII https://t.co/X9faCuuFxq 3 hours ago liz black RT @spoggioli1: Scholars want to know: what did Pius know, when did he know it and what happened behind scenes. Vatican Allows Scholars Acc… 6 hours ago Colonial Oppressor Barbie RT @spoggioli1: Memories still vivid of Nazi roundups of Roman Jews under Pius’ very windows. Vatican Allows Scholars Access To Archives Of… 6 hours ago Sylvia Poggioli Scholars want to know: what did Pius know, when did he know it and what happened behind scenes. Vatican Allows Scho… https://t.co/RT2IZNDv5o 7 hours ago Sylvia Poggioli Memories still vivid of Nazi roundups of Roman Jews under Pius’ very windows. Vatican Allows Scholars Access To Arc… https://t.co/84zzhg7swB 7 hours ago Mark Schreiner RT @spoggioli1: Vatican Allows Scholars Access To Archives Of Pope Pius XII https://t.co/gdkf2ZbVNl 7 hours ago Sylvia Poggioli Vatican Allows Scholars Access To Archives Of Pope Pius XII https://t.co/gdkf2ZbVNl 7 hours ago Vatican news Travel Vatican Allows Scholars Access To Archives Of Pope Pius XII - WAMU 88.5 https://t.co/34v64XTAkO 8 hours ago