North Korea to let foreigners leave via charter flight amid coronavirus - Chinese state TV

Reuters India Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
North Korea will charter one flight on March 6 from its capital of Pyongyang to Russia's Vladivostok to allow foreigners to leave the country, Chinese state television reported on Monday.
News video: China to repatriate citizens from Iran over coronavirus

China to repatriate citizens from Iran over coronavirus 01:58

 Charter plane sent to bring Chinese citizens from Iranian city of Qom, as outbreak eases in China.

