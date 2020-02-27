Global  

Russia refuses to guarantee safety for Turkish Air Force in Syria

PRAVDA Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Russia can not guarantee the safety of Turkish military aviation in Syria after Damascus closes airspace over Idlib province, said Oleg Zhuravlev, head of the Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties. Zhuravlev said that the Syrian authorities had to make a decision to close airspace against the backdrop of the exacerbation of the crisis in the province. The news of the no-fly zone was announced on March 1, when Damascus said that any aircraft that violate airspace would be shot down as enemy aircraft. Over the past day, the Turkish Armed Forces continued attacking the positions of the Syrian army in Idlib. Syria stated that Turkey thereby literally rescues terrorists from attacks by the Syrian army." "This confirms Turkey's non-compliance with all the agreements that were reached earlier, including the Sochi accords," the statement said. In Idlib, the Turkish military shot down two aircraft of the Syrian Air Force. The pilots ejected safely. Turkish attack drones strike even single targets of the Syrian military: cars, armored vehicles and motorcyclists. The crisis in Idlib escalated in early February, when 14 Turkish citizens were killed in one week as a result of the actions of the Syrian army in Idlib. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed not only Damascus, but also Moscow for their death and demanded Russia should stop the offensive of the Syrian pro-government forces in Idlib. The withdrawal of the Syrian army was to take place before the end of February, otherwise Turkey promised to launch a full-scale military operation in Idlib.
Kremlin to Turkey: We cannot guarantee safety of your planes over Syria

Russia said it cannot guarantee the safety of Turkish aircraft over Syria, after Turkey shot down two Syrian war planes and struck a military airport, the latest...
Reuters

Turkey says discussing with Russia opening Syrian air space for drones: NTV

Turkey and Russia are discussing opening Russian-controlled air space in Syria's Idlib region for armed and unarmed drones, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar...
Reuters Also reported by •PRAVDAIndiaTimesSeattle Times

