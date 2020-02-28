Global  

Syrian migrant dies on border in Turkey after Greek intervention: sources

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A Syrian migrant seeking to cross from Turkey into Greece died from injuries on Monday after Greek security forces intervened to prevent the passage of migrants gathered on the border, two Turkish security sources told Reuters.
 Migrants and refugees were seen moving toward Turkey's Greek border on Friday, after Ankara said it would no longer stop the migrants from entering the European Union. Turkey is furious from the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in the Syria conflict.

Syrian migrant dies on border in Turkey after Greek intervention: Turkish sources

A Syrian migrant seeking to cross from Turkey into Greece died from injuries on Monday after Greek security forces intervened to prevent the passage of migrants...
Greek police fire tear gas at migrants trying to cross border from Turkey

Greek police fired tear gas at migrants trying to push from Turkey through the land border, and a child died when a dinghy boat capsized during a sea crossing,...
