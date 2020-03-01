Gary RT @AP: Virus update: —Coronavirus in more than 60 countries. —Virus kills member of council advising Iran's supreme leader. —Millions of… 4 minutes ago Sanchez RT @wwmtnews: France has reported 130 cases of the virus, and more than half of France's regions now have at least one case. https://t.co/P… 20 minutes ago WWMT-TV France has reported 130 cases of the virus, and more than half of France's regions now have at least one case. https://t.co/PlhabxPvCd 21 minutes ago Ira Novaya France's Louvre stays shut amid staff fears of virus spread (from @AP) https://t.co/9xIT9Sm7yM 24 minutes ago WHIO Radio France's Louvre stays shut amid staff fears of coronavirus spread: https://t.co/Nc5Nqt8ffH 30 minutes ago WHIO-TV France's Louvre stays shut amid staff fears of coronavirus spread: https://t.co/VPJpU8jJ3k 35 minutes ago