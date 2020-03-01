Global  

Syrian migrant dies on border in Turkey after Greek intervention: Turkish sources

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A Syrian migrant seeking to cross from Turkey into Greece died from injuries on Monday after Greek security forces intervened to prevent the passage of migrants gathered on the border, two Turkish security sources told Reuters, a claim denied by Athens.
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Greek Coast Guard Pushes Refugee Boat Back to Turkey

Greek Coast Guard Pushes Refugee Boat Back to Turkey 00:55

 Greek authorities are reinforcing their borders amidst an influx of Syrian migrants attempting to cross over from Turkey. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Migrants clash with Greek police at Turkish border [Video]Migrants clash with Greek police at Turkish border

Migrants clashed with Greek police after Turkey officially declared its western borders open to those hoping to head into the European Union. Police could be seen patrolling the Greek border in..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees [Video]Greece on the defensive as Turkey opens border to refugees

Athens says it will push back any undocumented migrants from Turkey as Ankara opens borders for Europe-bound refugees.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Syrian migrant ‘killed’ as thousands attempt to cross from Turkey into Greece

A Syrian migrant seeking to cross from Turkey into Greece died on Monday after Greek security forces intervened to prevent the passage of migrants gathered on...
France 24

Greek police fire tear gas at migrants trying to cross border from Turkey

Greek police fired tear gas at migrants trying to push from Turkey through the land border, and a child died when a dinghy boat capsized during a sea crossing,...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •ReutersDeutsche WelleHinduSeattle Times

