South Korea church leader apologises over coronavirus outbreak

Al Jazeera Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
South Korea has the largest number of infections outside China, with the total rising to 4,335.
South Korea on highest alert over coronavirus outbreak

South Korea’s president has put the country on its highest alert for infectious diseases, and said officials should take “unprecedented, powerful” steps to...
Belfast Telegraph

Founder of South Korea church at center of virus outbreak regrets 'great calamity'

The founder of the church at the center of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak apologized on Monday after one of its members tested positive for the virus and...
Reuters India


