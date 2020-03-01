Coronavirus-linked South Korea sect leader apologizes for virus spread amid murder probe
Monday, 2 March 2020 () The leader of a controversial religious sect at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea apologized Monday as the government in Seoul seeks a murder investigation into the group, saying the church refused to cooperate with efforts to stop the virus.
South Korea sought murder charges against leaders of a secretive church at the heart of its ballooning coronavirus outbreak on Monday, as its leader called the epidemic a "great calamity". Olivia Chan reports.