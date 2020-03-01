Global  

Coronavirus-linked South Korea sect leader apologizes for virus spread amid murder probe

FOXNews.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The leader of a controversial religious sect at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea apologized Monday as the government in Seoul seeks a murder investigation into the group, saying the church refused to cooperate with efforts to stop the virus.
News video: South Korea sect leader kneels for forgiveness over virus surge

South Korea sect leader kneels for forgiveness over virus surge 01:44

 South Korea sought murder charges against leaders of a secretive church at the heart of its ballooning coronavirus outbreak on Monday, as its leader called the epidemic a &quot;great calamity&quot;. Olivia Chan reports.

South Korea church leader apologises over coronavirus outbreak [Video]South Korea church leader apologises over coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has the largest number of infections outside China, with the total rising to 4,335.

Coronavirus: S. Korea sect leader apologises for infections [Video]Coronavirus: S. Korea sect leader apologises for infections

Coronavirus: South Korea sect leader to face probe over deaths

Lee Man-hee, 88, is accused of hampering efforts to contain the virus.
Murder probe sought for South Korea sect at center of coronavirus outbreak

The government of Seoul asked for a murder investigation into leaders of a Christian sect at the center of the country's deadly coronavirus outbreak, saying the...
