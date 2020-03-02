Global  

Guyana holds crucial election ahead of expected oil boom

Al Jazeera Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Guyana's economy is expected to be transformed by oil and gas discovered off the poor South American countryâ€™s shores.
Recent related news from verified sources

Guyana votes for leader to manage early years of oil boom

Voters in Guayana were heading to the polls on Monday for an election that will decide who oversees an oil boom set to transform the poor South American country,...
Reuters

Oil Bonanza Plunges Guyana Into Political Crisis

The discovery of a wealth of oil in the tiny country, one of the poorest in South America, has deepened ethnic divisions and exacerbated tensions during a...
NYTimes.com

