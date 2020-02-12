Global  

'Not always easy': Shannen Doherty shares cancer update

CTV News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Shannen Doherty, who is battling stage 4 breast cancer, is getting by with a little help from her friends.
News video: Shannen Doherty focused on exercising and eating well amid cancer battle

Shannen Doherty focused on exercising and eating well amid cancer battle 00:45

 Shannen Doherty has undergone a lifestyle overhaul as she continues to battle cancer.

Brian Austin Green praises Shannen Doherty amidst cancer battle [Video]Brian Austin Green praises Shannen Doherty amidst cancer battle

Brian Austin Green has faith that his friend and former co-star Shannen Doherty will get through her latest cancer battle.

Shannen Doherty 'digging deep' for strength amid cancer battle [Video]Shannen Doherty 'digging deep' for strength amid cancer battle

Shannen Doherty is struggling with her stress levels as she continues her battle against cancer.

Shannen Doherty coping with stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis with the help of friends, diet and exercise

Shannen Doherty opened up about how diet and fitness are helping her feel more like herself as she battles stage 4 breast cancer. 
