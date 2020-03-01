Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Katherine Morel death: Canadian equestrian rider and horse die after falling during competition

Katherine Morel death: Canadian equestrian rider and horse die after falling during competition

Independent Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
33-year-old Katherine Morel succumbed to her injuries after suffering a rotational fall
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian equestrian rider, horse die during competition in Florida

Katharine Morel, 33, and her horse died following a rotational fall on the course
CBS Sports

Canadian equestrian rider Katharine Morel, horse Kerry On die following fall in competition

Canadian equestrian rider Katharine Morel, 33, and her eight-year-old horse Kerry On both died as a result of their injuries from a fall in Florida.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

GabbysViews

Gabrielle Katherine Morel death: Canadian equestrian rider and horse die after falling during competition | The Independent https://t.co/XbMC8qm1BS 5 hours ago

dinahhmite

Dinahhmite CRYING!!! ->Katherine Morel death: Canadian equestrian rider and horse die after falling during competition https://t.co/DNpUMdevHR 6 hours ago

leslieolds98

Leslieolds98 RT @raybae689: Katherine Morel death: Canadian equestrian rider and horse die after falling during competition https://t.co/17VpABEx25 http… 11 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Katherine Morel death: Canadian equestrian rider and horse die after falling during competition… https://t.co/WMmc0t2pRD 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.