U.S. Rep. John Lewis Participates In 55th 'Bloody Sunday' March

Newsy Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. John Lewis Participates In 55th 'Bloody Sunday' MarchWatch VideoU.S. representative and civil rights icon John Lewis stressed the importance of getting out to vote while participating in the 55th "Bloody Sunday" commemorative march.

Lewis' appearance at the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday came as a surprise to many, following the lawmaker's diagnosis of stage 4...
News video: U.S. Rep. John Lewis Participates In 55th 'Bloody Sunday' March

U.S. Rep. John Lewis Participates In 55th 'Bloody Sunday' March 00:49

 Lewis&apos; appearance came as a surprise to many following his cancer diagnosis in December.

