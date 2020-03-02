Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ron Paul: Can The Fed Save Us From Climate Change? – OpEd

Ron Paul: Can The Fed Save Us From Climate Change? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The 1978 Humphrey-Hawkins Act requires the Federal Reserve to “promote” stable prices and full employment. Of course, the Fed’s steady erosion of the dollar’s purchasing power has made prices anything but stable, while the boom-and-bust cycle created by the Fed ensures that periods of low unemployment will not last for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Climate Change Could Erode Half Of The World's Beaches By 2100 [Video]Climate Change Could Erode Half Of The World's Beaches By 2100

Climate change could erode half of the world's beaches by 2100.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published

Half the World’s Beaches to Disappear by 2100 [Video]Half the World’s Beaches to Disappear by 2100

As climate change continues to wreak havoc on our daily lives, scientists look at the future and outline how it might affect your fun in the sun, as well.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Can the Fed Save Us From Climate Change?

Ironically, the Fed's plans to address climate change will harm the environment. History shows that the most effective way to protect the environment is via a...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.