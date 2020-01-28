Global  

Obamacare To Undergo Third Supreme Court Test

Monday, 2 March 2020
Obamacare To Undergo Third Supreme Court TestWatch VideoThe Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear a third major legal challenge to Obamacare.

The justices granted two different appeals to the Affordable Care Act that essentially put all issues in front of the court. The justices will consider an Obamacare requirement that citizens must obtain insurance and the...
News video: Obamacare To Undergo Third Supreme Court Test

 Twenty states, mostly Democratic, appealed a decision made in a lower court finding insurance purchase mandate unlawful.

Supreme Court To Discuss On Feb. 21 Whether To Consider Obamacare Case [Video]Supreme Court To Discuss On Feb. 21 Whether To Consider Obamacare Case

The Supreme Court will discuss whether to review the Obamacare case.

AOC Criticizes Trump's 'Wealth Test' for Immigrants [Video]AOC Criticizes Trump's 'Wealth Test' for Immigrants

AOC Criticizes Trump's 'Wealth Test' for Immigrants Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the comments responding to a tweet about Monday's Supreme Court ruling allowing the wealth test. Rep. Cortez..

Supreme Court test for Catholic agency challenging LGBT foster-care rule (Fox News)

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case of a Catholic social agency that is challenging new government regulations requiring equal treatment for same-sex...
Supreme Court removes last remaining obstacle to immigrant ‘wealth test’

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday night removed the remaining obstacle to the Trump administration’s plan to implement new “wealth test” rules...
Seattle Times

AmberCStrong

Amber Strong TV Obamacare To Undergo Third Supreme Court Test https://t.co/CEaL4MPHko via @newsy 19 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The Court will consider whether requiring all citizens to have health insurance is unconstitutional. https://t.co/XQfnpCyzHf 52 minutes ago

