Fake News Spreads Faster Than Coronavirus: Busting 4 Myths About COVID-19

HNGN Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Fake News Spreads Faster Than Coronavirus: Busting 4 Myths About COVID-19Conspiracy theories and hoaxes about the novel coronavirus are spreading faster than the disease.
News video: Coronavirus myths

Coronavirus myths 00:33

 There's a lot of misinformation about coronavirus. Here's a look at some myths.

U.S. Schools Are Preparing for Possible Shutdowns as the Coronavirus Spreads [Video]U.S. Schools Are Preparing for Possible Shutdowns as the Coronavirus Spreads

Schools in the united States are preparing for possible closures as more coronavirus cases appear in the United States. Veuer’s Taisha Henry.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published

Financial experts urge people to save money as coronavirus spreads in US [Video]Financial experts urge people to save money as coronavirus spreads in US

Financial experts are warning the Coronavirus could impact lives financially as it spreads across the U.S. causing people to be put in quarantine.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:06Published


Health Minister Litzman: Go out and vote without fear of the coronavirus

Health Minister Litzman: Go out and vote without fear of the coronavirusBe careful of 'fake news' today. Only the Ministry of Health is responsible for making announcements to the public on the coronavirus. ;
Jerusalem Post

Trump is reportedly 'furious' that US stocks have tanked on coronavirus fears — and he's accusing the 'fake news' media of throwing fuel on the fire

Trump is reportedly 'furious' that US stocks have tanked on coronavirus fears — and he's accusing the 'fake news' media of throwing fuel on the fire· *President Trump lashed out at the media on Wednesday morning and accused them of hyping up the threat from the coronavirus, which has spread to 37 countries...
Business Insider


HNGNcom

HNGN Coronavirus Hoax: Busting 4 Myths About COVID-19 https://t.co/4uZXbRGM2z https://t.co/bd1QZ4FnRY 23 minutes ago

Alte_chef

Alte' chef The way fake news spreads like a virus. Its faster than toyota corona https://t.co/WLWZJuMTx4 19 hours ago

CantTameBella

Bella Temptation RT @MrFahrenheit82: Fake news spreads faster than coronavirus - remember that. 😉 23 hours ago

MrFahrenheit82

🌡 ᴹⁱˢᵗᵉʳ ᶠᵃʰʳᵉⁿʰᵉⁱᵗ Fake news spreads faster than coronavirus - remember that. 😉 23 hours ago

pradahippie

qe4: electric bugaloo 💸 @IntelDoge It’s always amazing how fake news spreads faster than the correction 2 days ago

1234areguamen

hideejay @_Peesee I said it before fake news spreads faster than air 2 days ago

TheOnlyOgunremi

Engr. Micheal Abiodun 👷🏼‍♂ RT @Gagaflicks: Sometimes I feel like Nigerians don’t believe anything except it’s fake, fake news spreads faster than the truth. Who do us… 2 days ago

Gagaflicks

Future_politician Sometimes I feel like Nigerians don’t believe anything except it’s fake, fake news spreads faster than the truth. W… https://t.co/ImSswkGgH4 2 days ago

