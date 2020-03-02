Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Watch VideoOne migrant child has died as thousands of refugees tried to cross into Greece from Turkey over the weekend.
Greek Authorities say the child was one of 48 people on a small boat trying to make a sea crossing into Greece. The young boy drowned after the boat capsized near the Greek island of Lesbos. The rest of...
The first fatalities have been reported in Greece since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe. A child pulled from the sea after a migrant boat capsized off the island of Lesbos was one of the victims. Adam Reed reports.