Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border

Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border

Newsy Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey BorderWatch VideoOne migrant child has died as thousands of refugees tried to cross into Greece from Turkey over the weekend.

Greek Authorities say the child was one of 48 people on a small boat trying to make a sea crossing into Greece. The young boy drowned after the boat capsized near the Greek island of Lesbos. The rest of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Child drowns at sea off Greece after Turkey opens border

Child drowns at sea off Greece after Turkey opens border 01:36

 The first fatalities have been reported in Greece since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe. A child pulled from the sea after a migrant boat capsized off the island of Lesbos was one of the victims. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border [Video]Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border

A child drowned while trying to cross into Greece from Turkey after the Turkish government said it would allow migrants to cross into Europe.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Migrants arrive on Lesbos with others blocked at land border [Video]Migrants arrive on Lesbos with others blocked at land border

While thousands of migrants have been blocked at Turkey's land border with Greece, others have been getting into the country by sea.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands of migrants rush border as Greek army deploys

KASTANIES, Greece (AP) — Thousands of migrants were trying to find a way across Turkey’s western border with Greece Monday, with only dozens managing to pass...
Seattle Times

Greek police fire tear gas at migrants trying to cross border from Turkey

Greek police fired tear gas at migrants trying to push from Turkey through the land border, and a child died when a dinghy boat capsized during a sea crossing,...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1NewsNZ

1 NEWS Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border https://t.co/wJGb5BWS8r https://t.co/rB5ukHV0Mu 6 minutes ago

___chosen

chosen RT @CTVNews: Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border https://t.co/SMe43vmJic 13 minutes ago

freekeyli

 RT @htTweets: Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border https://t.co/tRC5U7IOvt https://t.co/BAS97nzAnQ 24 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border https://t.co/tRC5U7IOvt https://t.co/BAS97nzAnQ 32 minutes ago

DavidGr07837209

David Griffiths Child drowns off Greece as migrants risk dash through Turkey's open border https://t.co/pDiQzIOPnh via @ABCNews 33 minutes ago

jiteshsinght

Thakur Jitesh Singh RT @htTweets: Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border https://t.co/tRC5U7IOvt https://t.co/AHGKdzDo6P 1 hour ago

neenaadams

neena adams RT @abcnews: Child drowns off Greece as migrants risk dash through Turkey's open border https://t.co/eFX2osmuAJ 1 hour ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border https://t.co/tRC5U7IOvt https://t.co/zm8sSKgmJl 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.