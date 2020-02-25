Super Tuesday: California county offers 'drive-by voting' for voters worried about coronavirus

🍀Lucky Or. Good👍 RT @Independent: US county offers 'drive-by voting' for people worried about coronavirus https://t.co/8TL2XEMBPH 6 minutes ago

The Independent US county offers 'drive-by voting' for people worried about coronavirus https://t.co/8TL2XEMBPH 9 minutes ago

Indy World US county offers 'drive-by voting' for people worried about coronavirus https://t.co/WIDEAH4ypg 20 minutes ago

David Smock RT @Leung__Wendy: A LOT of people are voting this #SuperTuesday. In L.A. County alone, there are 5.4 million registered voters, that's more… 27 minutes ago

Desirée/D.G. Alan/brilliant love story🌸 RT @LALGBTCenter: Attention LA: Early voting is underway and CA is part of Super Tuesday on Tuesday, March 03 - AND there are new voting ce… 35 minutes ago

Wendy Leung A LOT of people are voting this #SuperTuesday. In L.A. County alone, there are 5.4 million registered voters, that'… https://t.co/M1WiiWfGoU 44 minutes ago

Los Angeles LGBT Center Attention LA: Early voting is underway and CA is part of Super Tuesday on Tuesday, March 03 - AND there are new vot… https://t.co/4nNDwUgDOK 49 minutes ago