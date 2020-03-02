Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > AP PHOTOS: stadiums, arenas sit empty as coronavirus spreads

AP PHOTOS: stadiums, arenas sit empty as coronavirus spreads

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus spreads around the world, empty spaces are everywhere. In the hardest-hit countries, people are staying away from sporting events, museums, concert halls and the beach. Some teams are even competing with no fans present. In South Korea, pro basketball and volleyball games were played in thoroughly disinfected arenas with no spectators. Church […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WillRos27376067

Will Ross RT @bostonherald: AP PHOTOS: stadiums, arenas sit empty as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/0l7hgJsTJi 6 minutes ago

bostonherald

Boston Herald AP PHOTOS: stadiums, arenas sit empty as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/0l7hgJsTJi 8 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 AP PHOTOS: stadiums, arenas sit empty as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/VWLo5UmNH3 via @WashTimes https://t.co/w5VXpdQ24D 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.