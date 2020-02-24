Global  

Supreme Court will decide the fate of Obama health care law

Japan Today Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide a lawsuit that threatens the Obama-era health care law, a case that will keep health care squarely in front of voters…
News video: Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stocks Ban Appeal

Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stocks Ban Appeal 00:32

 The Supreme Court has rejected the bump stocks ban appeal.

SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term [Video]SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term

SCOTUS Will Rule on Affordable Care Act Next Term The Supreme Court's next term begins in October. This means the court will not render a decision on the Affordable Care Act, also known as..

Supreme Court to hear challenge to Obamacare [Video]Supreme Court to hear challenge to Obamacare

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a politically explosive case on whether Obamacare is lawful, taking up a bid by 20 Democratic-led states including California and New York to preserve..

Supreme Court will decide fate of Obama health care law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide a lawsuit that threatens the Obama-era health care law, but the decision is not likely until after...
Supreme Court will hear Philadelphia Catholic foster care case

Washington D.C., Feb 24, 2020 / 01:00 pm (CNA).- The Supreme Court will decide if the city of Philadelphia was correct to terminate its relationship with...
eastgoingwest

East Going West RT @mkraju: The Supreme Court announced Monday it will decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act sometime next term, presumably after the… 36 seconds ago

CPofOhio

Constitution Party of Ohio The unconstitutional and destructive "Obamacare" will be heading to the #SCOTUS for a hearing. Let's hope this time… https://t.co/zQawVm9Gzx 2 minutes ago

proudamerican39

proudamerican39 RT @TheEconomist: The Supreme Court will soon decide a slate of divisive cases on abortion, the separation of powers and Donald Trump's tax… 4 minutes ago

IsabelleMerca12

Isabelle Mercado RT @MotherJones: The Supreme Court just announced that it will hear a case that could decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act. Until the… 6 minutes ago

itstimothyj

Timothj RT @AngryBlackLady: Considering that the Supreme Court is going to decide again whether or not the ACA is constitutional—and it’s likely no… 8 minutes ago

RenaJohnson13

Rena Johnson RT @cnnbrk: The Supreme Court announces it will decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act sometime next term. A ruling is not expected unt… 9 minutes ago

gendeville

Geneva DeVille RT @LibertyHeadline: Supreme Court Will Decide the Fate of Obamacare https://t.co/okL4rKxHBI 12 minutes ago

KNOPTV

KNOP-TV Supreme Court will decide fate of Obama health care law https://t.co/CG2dUp68oj 13 minutes ago

