Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

James Lipton died on Monday at 93 years old. His wife confirmed his death to multiple news outlets and said he had been battling bladder cancer.Lipton launched "Inside the Actors Studio" on Bravo TV in 1994 with an interview with Paul Newman. He hosted the show for 22 seasons before stepping away in 2018