Korean Church Leader Facing Murder Probe Over Coronavirus Deaths

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
A South Korean church leader is facing a murder investigation for the church's alleged role in the coronavirus' spread in the country. 

The city of Seoul filed a criminal complaint on Sunday against leaders of the Shincheonji Church, including its founder, Lee Man-hee. Charges include murder, injury and violating...
Korean Church Leader Facing Murder Probe Over Coronavirus Deaths

Korean Church Leader Facing Murder Probe Over Coronavirus Deaths

 ​The city of Seoul accuses the church leaders of impeding efforts to track the coronovirus outbreak in the country.

