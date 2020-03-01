Korean Church Leader Facing Murder Probe Over Coronavirus Deaths
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoA South Korean church leader is facing a murder investigation for the church's alleged role in the coronavirus' spread in the country.
The city of Seoul filed a criminal complaint on Sunday against leaders of the Shincheonji Church, including its founder, Lee Man-hee. Charges include murder, injury and violating...
