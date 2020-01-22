Global  

Abortion access will not expand in Colombia, court rules

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Colombian court shuts down landmark abortion case, but renews debate on legalisation, women's rights activists say.
Colombia's Constitutional Court rules against legalizing abortion in first 16 weeks of pregnancy

Colombia's Constitutional Court ruled on Monday against legalizing abortions in up to the first 16 weeks of pregnancy and said the procedure would continue to be...
Reuters

