2016 US Election Result Preceded Fall In Proportion Of Boys Born In Canada Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The 2016 US presidential election result, which brought Donald Trump to power, was associated with a temporary fall in the proportion of boys to girls born in Ontario, Canada’s most populated province, reveals research published in the online journal BMJ Open.



This short term decline was evident only in politically liberal... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this todayheadline 2016 US election result preceded fall in proportion of boys born in Canada https://t.co/6oRGCzlJvD 1 day ago Eurasia Review 2016 US Election Result Preceded Fall In Proportion Of Boys Born In Canada https://t.co/IyHa2Eg3EB 1 day ago Eurasia Review 2016 US Election Result Preceded Fall In Proportion Of Boys Born In Canada https://t.co/vkrvKfWVjI https://t.co/sSjSRZUcs6 1 day ago Arrowhead Pediatrics Pediatrics - 2016 US election result preceded fall in proportion of boys born in Canada https://t.co/cOOmM8iS5s -… https://t.co/5h69qZIgA6 1 day ago Medical Xpress RT @medical_xpress: 2016 US #election result preceded fall in proportion of boys born in Canada @BMJ_Open https://t.co/1p87Ny7vHm 1 day ago Medical Xpress 2016 US #election result preceded fall in proportion of boys born in Canada @BMJ_Open https://t.co/1p87Ny7vHm 1 day ago