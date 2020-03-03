Global  

2016 US Election Result Preceded Fall In Proportion Of Boys Born In Canada

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The 2016 US presidential election result, which brought Donald Trump to power, was associated with a temporary fall in the proportion of boys to girls born in Ontario, Canada’s most populated province, reveals research published in the online journal BMJ Open.

This short term decline was evident only in politically liberal...
