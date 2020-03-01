Global  

Six coronavirus deaths in US, China cases slow: Live updates

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The US deaths come as more countries report cases of the infection, while the outbreak in China appears to be slowing.
News video: Six deaths, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington

Six deaths, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington 00:45

 Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday.

Wuhan, China Closes Temporary Hospital as New Coronavirus Cases Decline [Video]Wuhan, China Closes Temporary Hospital as New Coronavirus Cases Decline

As cases of the coronavirus decline in Wuhan, China, the area closed one of its makeshift hospitals built to deal with the outbreak. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published

Iraq: Six New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Iraq: Six New Coronavirus Cases

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 19, the health ministry said. All had recently returned from neighboring Iran, which..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Six coronavirus deaths reported in King County

Six people have died from coronavirus in the Puget Sound region, according to public health officials Monday morning. There are 18 cases in King County. At least...
bizjournals

China's Coronavirus deaths reach 2,870, confirmed cases surge to 79,824

China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases increased to 79,824 even as the infections outside the worst-hit...
Mid-Day

