Six coronavirus deaths in US, China cases slow: Live updates

johanna RT @kr3at: #CoronaVirus Outside of China - 10,776 cases and 181 deaths. To date a total of 3,125 deaths and 90,927 total #covid19 cases ha… 1 minute ago

Evil-dreamsagain RT @DrDenaGrayson: INSANITY. @CDCgov *must* be transparent in its reporting of the number of #coronavirus tests, cases, and deaths. This i… 1 minute ago

David Yee RT @BNODesk: NEW: China's National Health Commission reports 125 new cases of coronavirus and 31 new deaths, nearly all in Hubei province h… 3 minutes ago

Cristina RT @guardiannews: Coronavirus live updates: WHO says world in 'uncharted territory' https://t.co/wkCfagA6nY 4 minutes ago

Forbidden Leaf Hemp RT @COVID_19_News: This man claims to have insider information saying there are more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of #coronavirus in Ch… 4 minutes ago

CAPTAIN FLOYD RT @GA_peach3102: Some perspective as to WHY we shouldn’t panic! China has est 80thousand #CoronaVirus cases 1.3 billion live in🇨🇳 & #Wuha… 5 minutes ago