Robert Reich: Bernie Or Biden? – OpEd

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () As the Democratic Party’s “moderate” (or shall we say “establishment”) wing coalesces around Joe Biden to stop Bernie, the primary contest is starting to look a lot like 2016, when the same wing rallied around Hillary Clinton.
Today Amy Klobuchar quit the race to endorse Biden. Pete Buttigieg is endorsing Biden, too....
Joe Biden's Super Tuesday performance significantly weakened Bernie Sanders. A Biden win in Michigan could break Sanders campaign beyond repair. Michigan may break him. Sanders miraculously won Michigan in 2016, upsetting Hillary Clinton. Sanders proved Clinton’s inability to win over white,...