Global Issues Web Anyone but Bernie: moderate Democrats unite behind Joe Biden https://t.co/kjQf8RXiVv https://t.co/gbISKdYzPj 17 minutes ago

Matthew Knott Democratic moderates are rapidly swinging behind former vice-president Joe Biden, united by a common goal of stoppi… https://t.co/opQZtmTTns 17 minutes ago

...it's David by the way ☕☕ Anyone but Bernie: moderate Democrats unite behind Joe Biden https://t.co/OpXMEYzYPr | @theage https://t.co/ga0ejjBuuU 20 minutes ago

Aisling Weir☘️ @fshakir Anyone who thinks that moderate democrats will vote for Bernie should think again. Anyone who thinks young… https://t.co/7V2OYSquKV 2 hours ago

Octo🎩 @kenolin1 @JoeBiden @BernieSanders Bernie has had the most individual donors of anyone this cycle and has an impass… https://t.co/yCyPm4Few1 4 hours ago

Sid Jones 👽 @LeftwardSwing The stupidity of moderate Democrats who think that anyone other than Bernie can beat Trump is mind boggling 4 hours ago

AriGirl RT @PatTheBerner: If 70% of the party doesn't like Bernie, why is he: 🤔 the most favorable candidate with both Democrats AND Independents?… 4 hours ago