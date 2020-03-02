Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: World 'in uncharted territory', WHO says

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Coronavirus is now spreading much more rapidly outside China than within the country, leading the world into uncharted territory, but the outbreak can still be contained, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
