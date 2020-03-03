Joe Biden earns Klobuchar, Buttigieg backing before Super Tuesday
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () As the five remaining candidates in the race made their final pitch to voters in 14 states, Biden has capitalized on the momentum he seized at the weekend with a blowout victory over Sanders in South Carolina.
Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have dropped out of the race in the past few days.