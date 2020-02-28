New York's Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect
|
|
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoNew York grocery stores, bodegas and other shops have less than a month before they stop asking their customers "paper or plastic?"
On Sunday, New York's "Bag Waste Reduction Law" went into effect in an effort to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags in retail stores. The measure was passed in April...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this