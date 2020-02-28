Global  

New York's Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect

Newsy Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
New York's Plastic Bag Ban Takes EffectWatch VideoNew York grocery stores, bodegas and other shops have less than a month before they stop asking their customers "paper or plastic?"

On Sunday, New York's "Bag Waste Reduction Law" went into effect in an effort to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags in retail stores. The measure was passed in April...
News video: New York's Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect

New York's Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect 00:59

 On Sunday, New York's "Bag Waste Reduction Law" went into effect statewide in an effort to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags in stores.

Plastic Bags Are Now Banned From Distribution in New York [Video]Plastic Bags Are Now Banned From Distribution in New York

Plastic Bags Are Now Banned From Distribution in New York Establishments in the state can issue a five-cent fee for a single-use bag at checkout. Penalties for those who fail to follow the ban won't..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

New York’s Plastic Bag Ban Could Cause Surge in Reusable Bag Sales [Video]New York’s Plastic Bag Ban Could Cause Surge in Reusable Bag Sales

In order to cut back on waste, New York enacted a plastic bag ban. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Get ready, New York: The plastic bag ban is starting


Indian Express

Get Ready, New York: Plastic Bag Ban Is Starting

A statewide law, which takes effect on Sunday, forbids businesses from providing the single-use bags that many shoppers rely on.
NYTimes.com


