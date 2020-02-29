US Coronavirus death toll rises to six, all in Washington state



Recent related videos from verified sources Woman concerned for mother in WA nursing home A woman visiting Kansas City said she's worried about her mother, who is quarantined in the Washington state nursing home where four patients have died from the coronavirus. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:26Published 3 hours ago Woman concerned for mother in Washington nursing home A woman visiting Kansas City said she's worried about her mother, who is quarantined in the Washington state nursing home where four patients have died from the coronavirus. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:47Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: US death toll rises to five as Washington state reports more cases Three more people have died following a coronavirus outbreak in Washington state, raising the US death toll to five, health officials have confirmed.

Independent 14 hours ago



First U.S. Coronavirus Death Reported In Washington State Washington state health officials said Saturday a person has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is the first reported coronavirus...

CBS 2 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this