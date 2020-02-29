Global  

US Coronavirus death toll rises to six, all in Washington state

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020
The number of US deaths from the novel coronavirus rose to six on Monday, all in the state of Washington, officials said, signaling the contagion has taken root in the Pacific Northwest.
News video: Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death 00:35

 On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S. According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes one day after the first coronavirus death was reported in the U.S., in Washington State. 68 cases in...

Woman concerned for mother in WA nursing home [Video]Woman concerned for mother in WA nursing home

A woman visiting Kansas City said she's worried about her mother, who is quarantined in the Washington state nursing home where four patients have died from the coronavirus.

Woman concerned for mother in Washington nursing home [Video]Woman concerned for mother in Washington nursing home

A woman visiting Kansas City said she's worried about her mother, who is quarantined in the Washington state nursing home where four patients have died from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: US death toll rises to five as Washington state reports more cases

Three more people have died following a coronavirus outbreak in Washington state, raising the US death toll to five, health officials have confirmed.
First U.S. Coronavirus Death Reported In Washington State

Washington state health officials said Saturday a person has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is the first reported coronavirus...
