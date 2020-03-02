Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary

Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary

Reuters India Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nominating contest on Monday, shortly after ending his own bid for the White House, a top Buttigieg adviser told Reuters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar

Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar 02:45

 Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. Freddie Joyner has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg, Klobuchar Jump On The Biden Train [Video]Buttigieg, Klobuchar Jump On The Biden Train

Former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden on Monday night for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Buttigieg, Klobuchar Bow Out, Back Biden For President [Video]Buttigieg, Klobuchar Bow Out, Back Biden For President

CBS4's Natalie Brands reports on how this affects Super Tuesday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden gets Klobuchar, Buttigieg backing on Super Tuesday eve

Rivals no more, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg united behind Joe Biden's presidential bid on Monday as the Democratic Party's moderate wing scrambled to boost...
Japan Today Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesDeutsche WelleIndependent

Former Sen. Harry Reid endorses Joe Biden's White House bid

The Democratic establishment is coalescing around Joe Biden’s White House bid with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., throwing his support...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElaineProctor12

Elaine Proctor RT @WordswithSteph: Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary, ahead of Super Tuesday Both Mayor Pete & Sen. Amy Klo… 8 seconds ago

NeerajK_

Neeraj Kulshrestha RT @Reuters: Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination, campaign advisor says https://t.co/PqPJf6KPn3 2 minutes ago

ShelliDrummer4

Shelli Drummer Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary https://t.co/BcIfFTTmEL 4 minutes ago

Thrandiana

Diana Valko RT @NightlyPolitics: Breaking: Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden 13 minutes ago

julieroussel03

Julie Roussel Top story: @Reuters: 'Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination, campaign ad… https://t.co/v2gHJipsGx 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.