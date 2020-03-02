Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nominating contest on Monday, shortly after ending his own bid for the White House, a top Buttigieg adviser told Reuters.
