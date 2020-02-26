Global  

Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO

Hindu Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
“Just want (to) say that I support Jack as Twitter CEO,” the billionaire chief executive officer of Tesla Inc tweeted http://bit.ly/2VFpo2I, using the heart emoji to say Mr. Dorsey has a good heart.
News video: Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO

Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO 00:24

 According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this comes after Dorsey said he would spend half the year in Africa.

Elon Musk is vowing to support Twitter boss Jack Dorsey against the activist hedge fund trying to oust him (TWTR, TSLA)

Elon Musk is vowing to support Twitter boss Jack Dorsey against the activist hedge fund trying to oust him (TWTR, TSLA)· Elon Musk voiced his support for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is under attack from activist investor Elliott Management. · Musk is CEO of two companies —...
Business Insider

Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter’s new stakeholder reportedly wants to remove CEO Jack DorseyTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s job at the microblogging platform is reportedly at risk, as Elliott Management, a new major stakeholder in the company is looking to...
The Next Web

thomasphilip88

Thomas Philip RT @NDTVProfit: Elon Musk Tweets Support For Jack Dorsey Remaining As Twitter CEO https://t.co/cWcfRvM59i 7 minutes ago

ETPanache

ET Panache This is not the first time the two have shown mutual display of appreciation for each other on @Twitter. @elonmusk… https://t.co/dpsZ5QppH2 18 minutes ago

stanleysuen

Stanley Suen Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO https://t.co/vAfSzg1UqL 23 minutes ago

Schoolofstocks

Trade boi Elon Musk Tweets Support For Dorsey Remaining As Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said he supported Jack Dorsey rem… https://t.co/KLFaLWcJMt 26 minutes ago

NDTVProfit

NDTV Profit Elon Musk Tweets Support For Jack Dorsey Remaining As Twitter CEO https://t.co/cWcfRvM59i 29 minutes ago

Cant_Be_Passive

Can't Be Passive RT @Reuters: Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO https://t.co/j0ZjIHMRQL https://t.co/BY8XBuWQpy 32 minutes ago

faisalwaqas10

faisal waqas RT @92newschannel: Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO https://t.co/xVBxRj9cfs https://t.co/4pf1Xlw7ji 32 minutes ago

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO - https://t.co/hU7gzNIdkE https://t.co/qNdQVCmASK 35 minutes ago

