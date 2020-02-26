Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () “Just want (to) say that I support Jack as Twitter CEO,” the billionaire chief executive officer of Tesla Inc tweeted http://bit.ly/2VFpo2I, using the heart emoji to say Mr. Dorsey has a good heart.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this comes after Dorsey said he would spend half the year in Africa.
· Elon Musk voiced his support for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is under attack from activist investor Elliott Management.
· Musk is CEO of two companies —... Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.com
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s job at the microblogging platform is reportedly at risk, as Elliott Management, a new major stakeholder in the company is looking to... The Next Web Also reported by •USATODAY.com
