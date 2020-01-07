Global  

Australian Associated Press closes after 85 years

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — National news agency Australian Associated Press announced on Tuesday that it is closing after 85 years. AAP Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies said in a tweet: “The saddest day: AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism. The AAP family will be sorely missed.” APP Chief Executive Officer Bruce Davidson operations would […]
Alert: National news agency Australian Associated Press announces it’s closing after 85 years

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — National news agency Australian Associated Press announces it’s closing after 85 years.
