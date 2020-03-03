Agnostic Natasha RT @Styx666Official: https://t.co/HFXze12V8E Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and O'Rourke all endorse Joe Biden on super tuesday. That will definite… 36 seconds ago Sartre #Buttigieg and #Klobuchar Endorse Biden, Aiming to Slow Sanders https://t.co/Swpwzz6Pe3 53 seconds ago Chicvid RT @RyanAFournier: Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out of the race before Super Tuesday... With plans to endorse Joe Biden... How mu… 2 minutes ago ‘Bunmi RT @timiokoya: Warren thanking Klobuchar and Buttigieg, you would think she was the architect of them withdrawing from the race...lol Expe… 3 minutes ago The Fingal Pimpernel 🇮🇪🇪🇺🦄 Buttigieg and Klobuchar Endorse Biden, Aiming to Slow Sanders https://t.co/Il9uEuF3Nm 4 minutes ago Jeffery Gauthier RT @sharpndpensel: Candidates who drop out are free to endorse whoever they please. Buttigieg and Klobuchar agree a lot more with Biden tha… 6 minutes ago Lois Langley Klobuchar, Buttigieg endorse Biden on eve of Super Tuesday https://t.co/NZJ7yR5szr 7 minutes ago Pat 🍀 Seriously?Hoped we’d seen the last of the pandering Irish ‘Beto’ O’Rourke.Who cares.Not a reach for one nitwit to e… https://t.co/ESm9mN4R4c 7 minutes ago