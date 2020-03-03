Global  

Buttigieg and Klobuchar Endorse Biden, Aiming to Slow Sanders

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
DALLAS — In a last-minute bid to unite the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg on Monday threw their support behind a presidential campaign rival, Joe Biden, giving him an extraordinary boost before the Super Tuesday primaries that promised to test his strength against the liberal front-runner, Sen. Bernie […]
 Former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden on Monday night for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Interview With Joe Biden And Senator Amy Klobuchar [Video]Interview With Joe Biden And Senator Amy Klobuchar

CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink interviewed the pair the night Klobuchar endorse Biden in Dallas hours before Super Tuesday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended their bids for president. On Monday night, both Mayor Buttigieg and Senator Klobuchar endorsed former Vice President Joe..

Moderate Democrats close ranks as Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorse Biden

Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Monday on the eve of Super Tuesday voting, as moderate Democrats...
Reuters

Biden rallies supporters in Texas after Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorse him

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the stage in Dallas to rally supporters after two of his former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination...
FOXNews.com

