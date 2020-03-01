Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Reuters India Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in a cliffhanger election in Israel, but was still short of a governing majority in a third national ballot in less than a year, exit polls showed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority 01:44

 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led in a cliffhanger election in Israel, after television exit polls showed him two seats short of a governing majority in parliament. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus? [Video]How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?

Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel? [Video]EXPLAINER: Why so many elections in Israel?

Israelis head to the polls on Monday for their third election in a year - hoping to break the country's political deadlock. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netanyahu leads in Israeli election, but still lacks majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in Israel's third national election in less than a year but was short of a governing majority, nearly complete...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caTIMEReuters IndiaSeattle TimesFrance 24IndependentNYTimes.comHaaretz

Election results: Netanyahu’s comeback puts Israel on course for a constitutional crisis

According to Israeli election exit polls, a majority voted for Netanyahu two weeks ahead of his trial. How did Bibi do it? The answer is simple
Haaretz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dpa_intl

dpa news agency UPDATE: Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is set for a significant victory in Israel though his right-wing, religious bloc… https://t.co/z58kMGbDnQ 4 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia 🇮🇱 Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin @Netanyahu faced an uncertain path to staying in office on Tuesday, e… https://t.co/hppPZlIcBs 26 minutes ago

indusdotnews

Indus News PM Benjamin @Netanyahu led on Tuesday in a tight election in #Israel, but was still short of a governing majority i… https://t.co/hn5tvt0pVA 40 minutes ago

bethmcblain

Beth McBlain RT @CBCNews: If the official results from Monday's election match the exit polls, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could find hims… 46 minutes ago

Kogonuso

Kogonuso Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority https://t.co/RFgZfUHIyG via @SatankMKR 54 minutes ago

kogcord

Kogcord Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority https://t.co/RlNOsYEHVS via @SatankMKR 1 hour ago

Kogonuso

Kogonuso Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority https://t.co/jRVz8PzDye 1 hour ago

AnnSchroederWi2

@asw2belle Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still seeking governing majority. https://t.co/1LoaaGmDn9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.