Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led on Tuesday in a cliffhanger election in Israel, but was still short of a governing majority in a third national ballot in less than a year, exit polls showed.
