vickie dailey Twitter staff told to work from home over virus fears https://t.co/r15YljkJp3 3 minutes ago

Amy James Twitter staff told to work from home over virus fears https://t.co/FAMFuGg3Mm https://t.co/FvpEG2qSWl 20 minutes ago

LheySanpI RT @ANCALERTS: Twitter staff told to work from home over virus fears https://t.co/yeK6rd0UVC 20 minutes ago

ABS-CBN News Channel Twitter staff told to work from home over virus fears https://t.co/yeK6rd0UVC 22 minutes ago

Samaa English Twitter had already announced the suspension of "non-critical" business travel and events last week #SamaaTV… https://t.co/CZEP5wdtDR 27 minutes ago

Willy Galeon RT @ABSCBNNews: Twitter staff told to work from home over #coronavirus fears #COVID19 https://t.co/32zaWpEs6Q 27 minutes ago

LambasticLhr @laltaintabahde I read this as Dawns Twitter staff which was working : A) to clear the name of HH. B) to support PT… https://t.co/n4cerZcZxW 37 minutes ago