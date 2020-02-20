Juan Incognito RT @itvnews: Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, says MP https://t.co/vDX… 3 minutes ago ITV London Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, says MP https://t.co/V7UIIPVp9X 3 minutes ago ITV News Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, says MP https://t.co/vDX4VYCnYp 5 minutes ago ...it's David by the way ☕☕ ITV News: " Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could get temporary release over coronavirus fears, sa… https://t.co/MweIDB6KdX 7 minutes ago Bert Egbe RT @SkyNewsBreak: Iran's judiciary spokesman says jailed dual British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health after her… 10 minutes ago Reza RT @ReutersIran: Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health - Iran judiciary spokesman https://t.co/i99eIZ2ZcT 1 hour ago iain🇬🇧 Iran's judiciary spokesman says jailed dual British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health aft… https://t.co/OLaWVoH3jd 2 hours ago Omondi Nyangla Iran's judiciary spokesman says jailed dual British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health aft… https://t.co/Es2lepcQYU 2 hours ago