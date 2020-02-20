Global  

Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health - Iran judiciary spokesman

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health, Iran's judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday, after her husband issued a statement on Saturday saying she is suspected of having contracted coronavirus in prison.
News video: Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing

Coronavirus: Iran urged to step up testing 02:35

 The husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says he fears she's contracted the coronavirus at the prison in Tehran.

