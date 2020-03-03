Global  

Have you tried singing while washing hands? Do it to kill coronavirus germs, says NHS

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
If you thought standing in front of the class on your birthday, while your classmates sang the 'Happy Birthday' song, was cringy, imagine how singing the song twice while washing your hands would feel? But the time taken to sing the song twice while washing hands with soap is enough to kill the virus, says the UK’s National...
