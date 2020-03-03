Feds short hundreds of million in repair, maintenance of defence infrastructure Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The federal government has been chronically underspending on the repair and maintenance of Canada's defence infrastructure for years, leaving officials to play catch-up on maintaining aging roads, runways, jetties and thousands of buildings across the country. 👓 View full article



