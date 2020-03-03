Global  

South Korea Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs, Suspected Connection to Cult Leader

HNGN Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
South Korea Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs, Suspected Connection to Cult LeaderAccording to the Cult leader Mr Lee, he decried that people did not understand his church, and did not elaborate further. As anger directed to his congregation and church has increase Mr Lee has voiced concern for them.
Recent related news from verified sources

Wash your hands, Iran's Khamenei says, as coronavirus toll rises

Iran's Supreme Leader Aytollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iranians should follow the recommendations of authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus,...
Reuters

Iran's supreme leader orders armed forces to combat coronavirus

Decision by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei comes as Iran has the highest death toll from the new virus
Haaretz Also reported by •Hindu

