Greece, Turkey trade barbs over migrants crossing into Europe

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Turkey releases video showing migrant boat repelled by Greek coastguards.
News video: Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border

Child Dies As Migrants Try To Cross Greece-Turkey Border 01:02

 A child drowned while trying to cross into Greece from Turkey after the Turkish government said it would allow migrants to cross into Europe.

Lesbos migrant crisis: Thousands trying to reach Greek island [Video]Lesbos migrant crisis: Thousands trying to reach Greek island

Greek authorities step up land, sea border security as Turkey unleashes flood of refugees, migrants headed to Europe.

Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks [Video]Turkey releases footage of Greek coastguard hitting migrant boat with sticks

The Turkish government shared video which it said showed Greek coast guard vessels confronting a dinghy carrying migrants to Greece Monday.In the footage released by Turkey, they said the dinghy was..

AP EXPLAINS: The new migration crisis at Europe’s borders

ANKARA (AP) — Facing a potential wave of nearly a million people fleeing fighting in northern Syria, Turkey has thrown open its borders with Greece to...
Thousands of migrants rush border as Greek army deploys

KASTANIES, Greece (AP) — Thousands of migrants were trying to find a way across Turkey’s western border with Greece Monday, with only dozens managing to pass...
