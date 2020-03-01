Global  

Twitter encourages employees to work from home amid coronavirus scare

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Twitter further also informed that the 'Work from Home' system will be mandatory for Twitter employees based in our Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea offices due in part to government restrictions, adding that its criteria may evolve as per the situation and it will further keep the employees updated in the matter.
News video: Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories

Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories 00:48

 Thai government officials on Tuesday (March 3) raided the home of a woman alleged to have spread coronavirus scare stories. Puttipong Punnakan, the country's Digital Economy and Society minister, along with police swooped on the home of Yupares Ngothirach in the capital Bangkok at around 11am...

