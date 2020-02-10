Global  

Is Virginia Still A Swing State?

Newsy Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Is Virginia Still A Swing State?Watch VideoVirginia: the state that sits on the frontier of the south has long been viewed as a swing state, with the majority of statewide offices held by Republicans for much for the 1990’s and early 2000’s.

But over the past decade, Republican hegemony has shifted.

In 2017, Democratic candidates made huge inroads in...
Credit: Rumble
News video: Is Virginia Still A Swing State?

Is Virginia Still A Swing State? 02:42

 After a series of Democratic wins statewide, can voters still count Virginia as a purple state?

Tweets about this

materia1wor1d

materia1wor1d RT @Politidope: Just a few years ago, Virginia was still considered a swing-state. Now, 66% of women and 51% of men in the state want to fi… 4 days ago

Politidope

Matt Rogers 🎙 Just a few years ago, Virginia was still considered a swing-state. Now, 66% of women and 51% of men in the state wa… https://t.co/i4k7BSZ4Ly 4 days ago

Kef1024

Keith Feehley @guypbenson So we’re still going with the Virginia is a swing state thing? Sorry but Virginia is a solid Dem state now. 1 week ago

notreallyjcm

Jennifer C. Martin Is is still fair to call Virginia a swing state? I think it still matters greatly on a local/state level, but maybe… https://t.co/1vmcrRfyC3 1 week ago

