Ranji Trophy semifinal | From being a non-entity, Mukesh Kumar rises as hero of Bengal

J🇮🇳 RT @BCCIdomestic: READ 📰: Bengal beat Karnataka to qualify for the final, Saurashtra on top in Rajkot. Here's a summary of all the action… 13 minutes ago BCCI Domestic READ 📰: Bengal beat Karnataka to qualify for the final, Saurashtra on top in Rajkot. Here's a summary of all the… https://t.co/CEwnBFbwfN 34 minutes ago Shankar R Narayanan RT @ayan_acharya13: The Eden had a purpose. Their day began with a "Ja Porel Ja, niye ne eder ke" which started softly from ball one and gr… 2 hours ago Ayan The Eden had a purpose. Their day began with a "Ja Porel Ja, niye ne eder ke" which started softly from ball one an… https://t.co/R3Ij3k2yu4 4 hours ago IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: Bengal are now just 1 win away from their 3rd #RanjiTrophy title and 1st since the 1989-90 season #BENvKAR https://t.co/sU… 7 hours ago India Today Sports Bengal are now just 1 win away from their 3rd #RanjiTrophy title and 1st since the 1989-90 season #BENvKAR https://t.co/sU2YHYvzY5 7 hours ago IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: #RanjiTrophy #BENvKAR Fresh from India A's tour to New Zealand, Ishan Porel was the wrecker-in-chief with his 5/39 as Karna… 23 hours ago India Today Sports #RanjiTrophy #BENvKAR Fresh from India A's tour to New Zealand, Ishan Porel was the wrecker-in-chief with his 5/39… https://t.co/gguftYRLEs 23 hours ago