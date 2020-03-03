Dutch court: Do not come to MH17 trial if you are showing coronavirus symptoms Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

People showing symptoms of the coronavirus who recently travelled to areas where the illness has spread should not attend hearings in the MH17 airline crash trial starting next week in the Netherlands, officials said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sjoerd de Vries People showing symptoms of the coronavirus who recently travelled to areas where the illness has spread should not… https://t.co/ufU6RoVtaQ 46 seconds ago Devdiscourse Dutch court: Do not come to MH17 trial if you are showing coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/TrncLmZWmr 21 minutes ago Devdiscourse Dutch court: Do not come to MH17 trial if you are showing coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/uI6y8Hiy52 2 hours ago