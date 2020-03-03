Global  

Dutch court: Do not come to MH17 trial if you are showing coronavirus symptoms

Reuters India Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
People showing symptoms of the coronavirus who recently travelled to areas where the illness has spread should not attend hearings in the MH17 airline crash trial starting next week in the Netherlands, officials said.
